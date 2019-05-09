ROBERT J. "BOB" FRITZ

Service Information
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN
46723
(260)-693-2907
ROBERT "BOB" J. FRITZ, 74, of Churubusco, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alma Fritz; daughters, Rhonda (Richard) Roden baugh and Sheryl Noles; brother, Wayne (Beverly) Fritz; and grandchildren, Amber Noles and Chase Noles. He was preceded by his parents; and sisters, Mary Lawson and Anna Fritz. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran, Lake Township, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the church. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. Memorials to Matthew 25 in Fort Wayne. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2019
