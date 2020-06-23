ROBERT J. MILLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT J. MILLER, 87, of Paulding, Ohio, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born June 15, 1933, he was a son of the late Captain Claude R. and Alice J. (Hale) Miller. On Aug. 7, 1954, he married Shirley R. Paulus on Feb. 7, 2018; she preceded him in death. In 1992, he retired from Magnavox. He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He is survived by his sons, Steve R. Miller and Mark A. Miller, both of Paulding; daughter, Tina M. (Michael) Demerath of North Liberty, Ind.; and grandchildren, Tyrus Demerath, Kirk Demerath and Isabel (Jacob) Hinen. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Hale. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at First Christian Church, Paulding, with visitation from noon until time of service. The Rev. Merlyn Winters officiating. Paulding. In the spirit of keeping everyone healthy, those attending the visitation or service are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing while offering the family support. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to First Christian Church or the Methodist Church. Arrangements by Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio. Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved