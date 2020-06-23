ROBERT J. MILLER, 87, of Paulding, Ohio, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born June 15, 1933, he was a son of the late Captain Claude R. and Alice J. (Hale) Miller. On Aug. 7, 1954, he married Shirley R. Paulus on Feb. 7, 2018; she preceded him in death. In 1992, he retired from Magnavox. He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He is survived by his sons, Steve R. Miller and Mark A. Miller, both of Paulding; daughter, Tina M. (Michael) Demerath of North Liberty, Ind.; and grandchildren, Tyrus Demerath, Kirk Demerath and Isabel (Jacob) Hinen. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Hale. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at First Christian Church, Paulding, with visitation from noon until time of service. The Rev. Merlyn Winters officiating. Paulding. In the spirit of keeping everyone healthy, those attending the visitation or service are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing while offering the family support. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to First Christian Church or the Methodist Church. Arrangements by Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio. Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.