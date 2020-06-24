MILLER, ROBERT J.: Funeral service is 2 p.m. today, June 24, 2020, at First Christian Church, Paulding, with visitation from noon until time of service. In the spirit of keeping everyone healthy, those attending the visitation or service are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing while offering the family support. Arrangements by Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio.



