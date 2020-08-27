ROBERT J. MORKEN, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born Dec. 20, 1927, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Edward and Alberta Morken. He attended St. Jude Catholic School where he became an accomplished violinist by the eighth grade. Robert graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1945 and served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the Philippines. He ran a successful dry cleaning business named Style Cleaners and later became the co-owner of Morken & Morken Reality for many years. He was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Phyllis; daughters, Linda (Ralph) Froelich, Mary Ann (Scott) Waikel, Rosemary (Doug) Beadie, Sarah Markley, Julianne (Bernie) McCormick, Anna (Dan) Mullin, and Lisa (Gregg) Grahovac; sons, Joe Morken, Christopher (Jeni) Morken, James Morken, and Michael Morken; 30 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane (Don) Dimberio; and brother, Howard Morken. Robert was preceded in death by his brothers, John Morken and Richard Morken; and sisters, Alice Hatfield Rundle and Shirley Fatum. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State St., with calling and the Rosary recited at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Constant Care or Women's Care Center. The family wishes to thank their nurse Sarah and their Constant Care Team of Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com