ROBERT J. THOMPSON SR., 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Greensboro, Ga. Robert served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was survived by his children, Dee (John) Gurisko, Katie Thompson, and Robert Thompson II; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelly Thompson. Service is 3 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery. Memorials may be made FW22, PO Box 136, Huntertown, IN 46748. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2020.