ROBERT J. THOMPSON Sr.
ROBERT J. THOMPSON SR., 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Greensboro, Ga. Robert served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was survived by his children, Dee (John) Gurisko, Katie Thompson, and Robert Thompson II; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelly Thompson. Service is 3 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery. Memorials may be made FW22, PO Box 136, Huntertown, IN 46748. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Calling hours
01:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
JUN
1
Service
03:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
