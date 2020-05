ROBERT J. THOMPSON SR., 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Greensboro, Ga. Robert served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was survived by his children, Dee (John) Gurisko, Katie Thompson, and Robert Thompson II; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelly Thompson. Service is 3 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery. Memorials may be made FW22, PO Box 136, Huntertown, IN 46748. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com