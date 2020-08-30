ROBERT J. "BOB" WOLF, 94, of Wheeling, W.Va., formerly of St. Clairs ville, Ohio, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. Born June 22, 1926, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Joseph D. and Bertha H. Harber Wolf. Bob was retired from the Southdown Corporation, a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 4243. Surviving are his children, Dennis (Carol Ann) Wolf of Chattanooga, Tenn., Brenda A. (Bob) Joseph of Wheeling and Natalie M. (Charlie) Ritchie of Cincinnati, Ohio.; three granddaughters, Georgia Grace Wolf, Regan Josephine Wolf and Fiona Marie Ritchie; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma T (Voors) Wolf; and a brother, Joseph F. Wolf. Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no public visitation. Funeral Liturgy with Mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Clairsville, with Father Thomas Chillog as celebrant. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Care Funeral & Cremation Specialists, St. Clairsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Nursing Home, 159 Edgington Lane, Wheeling, WV 26003; or Knights of Columbus Council 4243, PO Box 466, St. Clairsville, OH 43950 by going to "TMCFunding.com
" His children would like to thank the staff at Good Shepherd Nursing Home for their years of kindness, excellent care, compassion and love. Share thoughts and memories of Bob with his family at www.carechapel.com