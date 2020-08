Or Copy this URL to Share

WOLF, ROBERT J. "BOB": Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no public visitation. Funeral Liturgy with Mass is 10:30 a.m. today, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Clairsville, Ohio. Arrangements by Care Funeral & Cremation Specialists, St. Clairsville.



