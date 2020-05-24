ROBERT "BOB" JAMES GAFF, 70, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was a Jeff Gordon fan and loved watching NASCAR races, fishing, bird watching, and spending time with his two Yorkies, Bella and Lucy. He is survived by his children, Regena Knutson, Janell (Ryan) Hendrickson, Bobbie (Casey) Fogle and Robert (Jenna) Gaff; nine grandchildren; and sisters, Judith Gaff and Sandra Hartman. He was preceded in death by one grandchild; grandparents; parents, Wilbert and Julia Ann Gaff; and brother, David Gaff. No memorial service will be held per Bob's wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.