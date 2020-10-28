1/
ROBERT JAMES GILLESPIE
ROBERT JAMES GILLESPIE, 71, of Roanoke, Ind., passed though physical death to be renewed in eternity on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home. Born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Jan. 27, 1949, he was a son of Ruth (Wrangham) and George R. Gillespie. Robert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who worked at General Motors for 45 years before retiring in 2013. He served four years in the United States Air Force as an electronic technician who worked on ground radar from 1968 to 1972. Robert attended college at The University of Wisconsin at the Whitewater campus where he met and bedazzled his wife with his laid back, flexible personality. He was an exceptional renovator who remodeled several homes before building his home in Roanoke. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy A. Gillespie of Roanoke; three sons, David (Rachel), Brian (Yon Park) and Ross Gillespie (girlfriend Sarah Baker); four grandchildren, Samuel, Melissa (Anthony), Sydney, and Gemma Gillespie; five great- grandchildren, Alina, Finley, Eloise, Aurora, and Henry; three sisters, Dolly (Lawrence) Siebert of Belvedere, Ill., Jo Ann (Alfred) Garthwaite of Janesville, Wis., and April (Kenneth) Jensen of Racine, Wis.; and two brothers and a stepbrother, Daniel Gillespie, Dennis Gillespie and Daniel Wiedman, all of Janesville, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, David, George and Ronald; and one sister, Ruth Ann. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring to celebrate Robert's life. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
