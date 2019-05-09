ROBERT JOSEPH KOSIAREK, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. "Bob" or "G Bob", as his grandkids called him, was born July 2, 1935 in Chicago, Ill. along with his identical twin brother and closest friend Dick, who preceded him in death. An Air Force veteran of the Korean War, Bob graduated from Indiana Institute of Technology where he made lifelong friends in Kappa Sigma Kappa fraternity and met his wife of 59 years, Margene (Galer) Kosiarek. Bob pursued a career in electrical engineering at Magnavox where he worked for 28 years, earning membership in the Magnavox Quarter Century Club. Bob was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and active in the Knights of Columbus, where he was a past Grand Knight of Council 451. During his life, Bob was always available to help a friend, neighbor, or stranger. In retirement, he enjoyed weekends at the lake with his family and escaping to South Florida during the cold winters. Most recently, he spent many afternoons playing cards with his friends at the American Legion. He is survived by his wife, Margene; sons, Mark (MaryLu) and David (Shelly); daughter, Cathy (Tom); grandchildren, Joey, Pete, Ben, Jennifer, Lauren, Courtney (Matt), Scott and Matt (Claire); and great-granddaughter, Olivia. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. Friends and family may call and gather one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riley Children's Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2019