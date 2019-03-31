ROBERT L. COX, 92, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Carl and Anna Cox. Robert worked as a salesperson his entire career for Ball Drug Company and most recently for Light and Bruening before retiring. He was an active member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church and served as head usher. Robert also served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was also honored as a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. He loved the game of basketball both playing and teaching it to others, and also loved IU basketball. Robert is survived by his children, Michelle Cox, Doug (Jan) Cox, both of Fort Wayne, and Natalie (Tom) Kaminski of Roanoke, Ind.; "adopted" daughter, Jenni Meehan of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Nathan, Hannah, Andrew, Christina, and Megan; and six great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Martha Cox; and his seven siblings. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1505 Bethany Lane, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the church. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019