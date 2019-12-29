ROBERT L. CROCKETT, 86, went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, Dec 26, 2019. Born in Grelton, Ohio, Bob was a son of George and Laura Crockett. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of The Chapel. Bob was the Office Manager of Western & Southern Life Insurance for 35 years, Poorman's Heating for 10 years and Kelley Automotive for 16 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, riding motorcycles, wood-working and camping. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn; daughter, Jo Gordon; son, Ron (Tammy); daughter-in-law, Lori (Adam) Coleman; sister, Mary Jarvis; seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Lynn, and three brothers. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at The Chapel, with viewing an hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at The Chapel. Burial will follow service at Prairie Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Chapel and the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019