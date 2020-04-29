FRITZINGER, ROBERT L.: Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Everyone is invited to visit and "like" the Facebook page for Zwick & Jahn where a video will be posted of his service which will be held later on Thursday. "A drive-bye" visitation is from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur. When a visitor arrives, they will be directed to follow a path which allows them to greet the family. Everyone must remain in their vehicles at all times. This has been approved by the Adams County Health Department. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind.

