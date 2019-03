ROBERT L. GRUBB, 84, of Kendallville, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at IU Medical Center in Indianapolis. He worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne for 22 years, and was a member of the Local 1541 IAM. Surviving are his wife, Rosemarie Grubb of Kendallville; sons, Brian (Lori) Grubb of Fort Wayne and Brent (Theresa) Grubb of Fort Wayne; daughters, Deb Kraft of Fort Wayne and Dawn (Randy) Howenstine of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchild-ren; and sister, Rosalyn (LeRoy) Stephens of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharry Lepper; son, Marc Grubb; and sister, Janice Baumgartner. A Celebration of Life service is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 1805 Alabama Ave., Fort Wayne. A Celebration of Life service is also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday March 17, 2019, at the VFW Post 2749, 127 Veterans Way, Kendallville. Memorials to the Humane Society of Noble County, PO Box 471 Kendallville, IN 46755. www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com