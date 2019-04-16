ROBERT "BOB" L. HETHERINGTON, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born July 19, 1927, in Grand Junction, Colo., he was a son of the late Warren and Mabel (White) Hethering ton. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Bob retired from Indiana Michigan Power of Fort Wayne. In his retirement, he enjoyed driving cars for Kelley Chevrolet and was an active member of American Legion Post 499 and V.F.W. Post 857. Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lucille Edna (Hampshire) Hetherington; daughter, Crenda Kay Waters; son, Clifford David Hetherington; granddaughter, Ashley Marie (Brad) Rittner; sister, Maxine Fulton of Sun City, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Elinore (James) Nitsos of Arroyo Grande, Calif.; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville, Ind.
