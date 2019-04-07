Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT L. JACKSON. View Sign

ROBERT L. JACKSON, 87, died Friday morning, April 5, 2019. Born Oct. 10, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Homer D. and Florence (King) Jackson. He was united in marriage to Mary Jean Dickerhoof in 1956. Robert was a lifelong farmer and worked at Eckrich for 30 years and Vulcraft for 10 years. He was a member of the North Scipio United Methodist Church and served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was also a member of the New Haven VFW. He is survived by a sister, Carol Hootman; children, Shelley (Denny) Kline, Sandy (Tim) Buuck, Dale (Diana), Duane (Cindy), Dean (Denise); 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at North Scipio United Methodist Church, Harlan, with visitation a half-hour before the service. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio. Burial will be in Scipio Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or the Scipio United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at

ROBERT L. JACKSON, 87, died Friday morning, April 5, 2019. Born Oct. 10, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Homer D. and Florence (King) Jackson. He was united in marriage to Mary Jean Dickerhoof in 1956. Robert was a lifelong farmer and worked at Eckrich for 30 years and Vulcraft for 10 years. He was a member of the North Scipio United Methodist Church and served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was also a member of the New Haven VFW. He is survived by a sister, Carol Hootman; children, Shelley (Denny) Kline, Sandy (Tim) Buuck, Dale (Diana), Duane (Cindy), Dean (Denise); 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at North Scipio United Methodist Church, Harlan, with visitation a half-hour before the service. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio. Burial will be in Scipio Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or the Scipio United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville

706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)

Hicksville , OH 43526

(419) 542-8065 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close