ROBERT L. JACKSON, 87, died Friday morning, April 5, 2019. Born Oct. 10, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Homer D. and Florence (King) Jackson. He was united in marriage to Mary Jean Dickerhoof in 1956. Robert was a lifelong farmer and worked at Eckrich for 30 years and Vulcraft for 10 years. He was a member of the North Scipio United Methodist Church and served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was also a member of the New Haven VFW. He is survived by a sister, Carol Hootman; children, Shelley (Denny) Kline, Sandy (Tim) Buuck, Dale (Diana), Duane (Cindy), Dean (Denise); 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at North Scipio United Methodist Church, Harlan, with visitation a half-hour before the service. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio. Burial will be in Scipio Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or the Scipio United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019