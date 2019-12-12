ROBERT L. LANE, 86, peacefully went to heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Park Place Senior Living. He was born in Fort Wayne in the autumn of 1933. He resided in Decatur, New Haven, and Fort Wayne through his life's journey. He was a veteran of the Army and a graduate of Indiana University. He worked in accounting and marketing for the majority of his professional career. He had many jobs in retirement including working at the Red Cross and as a volunteer at Lutheran Hospital. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Logsdon and Barb (Chris) Johnson; son, Jon (Deborah); sister, Janet (Mark) Mitzner; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Bert; and sister, Judith (Gayle) Ainsworth. A Celebration of life is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the American Legion Post 330, New Haven, with a memorial at 3 p.m. Memorials can be made to the American Red Cross, Heartland Hospice or donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019