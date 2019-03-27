ROBERT L. MATTAX, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, 4:45 a.m., at his son's residence in Fort Wayne. Survivors include his wife, DeLee Mattax of Fort Wayne; son, Brad (Barb) Mattax of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Linda (Bill) Breitfield of Gaston, Ind.; seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert L. Mattax; three brothers, Laurel, Irenios and Louis Mattax; and five sisters, Vesta Wable, Edith Chronister, Vera Fugate, Othella Edgell, and Rowena Hurst. Service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager - Kirchhofer Chapel, Berne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT L. MATTAX.
Yager - Kirchhofer Funeral Home - Berne
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN 46711
(260) 589-3101
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019