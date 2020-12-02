1/1
ROBERT L. NIETER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT L. NIETER, 84, passed on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Herman and Elsie (Bunker) Nieter. He was a past member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong farmer and also retired from East Allen County Schools as a bus driver in 2010 after 45 years. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts fan. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Zink) Nieter; children, Marsha Seemann and Roger (Debbie) Nieter; sister, Bernice Ratliff; and grandchildren, Samantha (Jon) Lemmon, Casey (Tasia Deleon) Seemann, Hope, Marissa, Holly, and Brock Nieter. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Nieter. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, followed by a private family service. Masks and social distancing required. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Worship Anew and may be made online at worshipanew.org/donate For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved