ROBERT L. NIETER, 84, passed on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Herman and Elsie (Bunker) Nieter. He was a past member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong farmer and also retired from East Allen County Schools as a bus driver in 2010 after 45 years. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts fan. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Zink) Nieter; children, Marsha Seemann and Roger (Debbie) Nieter; sister, Bernice Ratliff; and grandchildren, Samantha (Jon) Lemmon, Casey (Tasia Deleon) Seemann, Hope, Marissa, Holly, and Brock Nieter. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Nieter. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, followed by a private family service. Masks and social distancing required. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Worship Anew and may be made online at worshipanew.org/donate
