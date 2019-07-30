ROBERT L. SMITH, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Robert was born March 5, 1933, in Hunt-ingburg, Ind., the son of the late Cicle and Stella (Wilson) Smith. He had worked at Falstaff Brewery and then for Slater Steel. Robert was an U. S. Army veteran and was very proud for having served his country during the Korean War. He enjoyed the outdoors and cherished the time that he spent fishing and hunting with friends and family. Surviving are his nephews, Thomas (Willa) Ross and Don (Rhonda) Ross, both of Piedmont, Okla.; niece, Sue Curry of Tulsa, Okla.; special friends, Sam and Nikki Hunley, along with their children, Nathan, Haleigh, and Noah; and a number of great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ludmilla J. (Kolbl) Smith in 2014. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to any Veteran's Organization. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for Robert's family and friends.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 30, 2019