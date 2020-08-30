1/1
ROBERT L. "BOB" WISEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT L. "BOB" WISEL, 94, of Roanoke, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Sage Bluff Health and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. Born April 6, 1926 in Arcola, Bob was a son of Louis and Gertrude (VanMeter) Wisel. In February 1950 he married Mary Lou Fox, she passed away in February 1979. In September 1979 he married Joan Myers Crow, she passed away in January 2019. He graduated from Lafayette Center High School in 1944. He joined the Merchant Marines in 1944 and served until 1947. He was a machine operator and tool maker at Dana Corp. for 39 years. Bob was a member of Seminary United Methodist Church, Roanoke, 50 year member of Masonic Lodge F&AM 195, Roanoke, where he served as Master in 1982, Mizpah Shrine, where he was active in the Hospital Unit, and Roanoke American Legion Post 160. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and playing cards. He spent over 20 years along with his wife in South Texas during the winter months. He enjoyed taking children from Mexico to Shriner Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas, and driving the van from Fort Wayne to Chicago and Cincinnati, but most of all spending time with family. He is survived by three daughters, Holly (Dave) Tarr of Roanoke, Sherry (Jim Pepple) Haag of Fort Wayne, Amy (Glenn) Kite of Fort Wayne; a son, Dan (Kathleen) Wisel of Roanoke; eight grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; step-children, Linda (Joe) Hoch, Patti (Rick) Fritz, Karen (Mike) Switzer, Debbie Sutton, all of Roanoke; eight step-grandchildren, 16 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Kenneth, Charles, Louis Jr., and Jess Wisel; and three sisters, Geraldine Redding, Evelyn Wisel and Hillis Colchin. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Deal-Rice Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. preceding the service. Pastor Keith Schreffler will officiate. A Masonic service will be held at 6 p.m. Family requires masks be worn. Private burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Shriners Hospital or Seminary United Methodist Church c/o Deal-Rice Funeral Home, 338 E. Washington St., Huntington (IN 46750). Online condolences to dealricefuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deal-Rice Funeral Home
338 E Washington St
Huntington, IN 46750
(260) 356-2720
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved