ROBERT L. "BOB" WISEL, 94, of Roanoke, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Sage Bluff Health and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. Born April 6, 1926 in Arcola, Bob was a son of Louis and Gertrude (VanMeter) Wisel. In February 1950 he married Mary Lou Fox, she passed away in February 1979. In September 1979 he married Joan Myers Crow, she passed away in January 2019. He graduated from Lafayette Center High School in 1944. He joined the Merchant Marines in 1944 and served until 1947. He was a machine operator and tool maker at Dana Corp. for 39 years. Bob was a member of Seminary United Methodist Church, Roanoke, 50 year member of Masonic Lodge F&AM 195, Roanoke, where he served as Master in 1982, Mizpah Shrine, where he was active in the Hospital Unit, and Roanoke American Legion Post 160. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and playing cards. He spent over 20 years along with his wife in South Texas during the winter months. He enjoyed taking children from Mexico to Shriner Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas, and driving the van from Fort Wayne to Chicago and Cincinnati, but most of all spending time with family. He is survived by three daughters, Holly (Dave) Tarr of Roanoke, Sherry (Jim Pepple) Haag of Fort Wayne, Amy (Glenn) Kite of Fort Wayne; a son, Dan (Kathleen) Wisel of Roanoke; eight grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; step-children, Linda (Joe) Hoch, Patti (Rick) Fritz, Karen (Mike) Switzer, Debbie Sutton, all of Roanoke; eight step-grandchildren, 16 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Kenneth, Charles, Louis Jr., and Jess Wisel; and three sisters, Geraldine Redding, Evelyn Wisel and Hillis Colchin. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Deal-Rice Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. preceding the service. Pastor Keith Schreffler will officiate. A Masonic service will be held at 6 p.m. Family requires masks be worn. Private burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Shriners Hospital or Seminary United Methodist Church c/o Deal-Rice Funeral Home, 338 E. Washington St., Huntington (IN 46750). Online condolences to dealricefuneralhomes.com