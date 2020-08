Or Copy this URL to Share

WISEL, ROBERT L. "BOB": Funeral service is 7 p.m. today, Aug. 31, 2020, at Deal-Rice Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. preceding the service. A Masonic service will be held at 6 p.m. Family requires masks be worn.



