ROBERT LAIPPLY, 85, of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Van Wert Health. Born July 8, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Hilda (Jonke) Laipply. On June 23, 1961, he married the former Shirley Joanne Frane who preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 2013. Robert was a graduate of Assumption High School in Windsor, Ontario, and served in the U.S. Army. He held several managerial positions at Aeroquip Corp. from 1959 to 1986. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197. Family survivors include his special friend, Lois Jones; three children, Julie (Mike) Garke of Burkettsville, Ohio, Bob Laipply of Spring Arbor, Mich., and Steve Laipply of Cape Coral, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Adam (Laurel) Laipply, Rebecca Laipply and Nathan Laipply. Robert was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Thomas; and a sister, Joanne. There will be private services at the convenience of the family. Preferred memorials are to the Convoy Community Foundation or the donor's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com
