ROBERT LEE HORN, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Born Oct. 22, 1947, he was a son of Robert T. and Beth (Getts) Horn. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Vorndran) Horn; sons, Matthew and Jason; 11 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many good friends. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; sister, Beth Ann; and son, Christopher. Per his wishes, there will be no services held. A Celebration of Life is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at The Eagles 3512, 2730 Lofty Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019