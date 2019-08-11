ROBERT LEE HORN (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT LEE HORN.
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
The Eagles 3512
2730 Lofty Drive
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROBERT LEE HORN, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Born Oct. 22, 1947, he was a son of Robert T. and Beth (Getts) Horn. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Vorndran) Horn; sons, Matthew and Jason; 11 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many good friends. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; sister, Beth Ann; and son, Christopher. Per his wishes, there will be no services held. A Celebration of Life is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at The Eagles 3512, 2730 Lofty Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.