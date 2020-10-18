1/
ROBERT LEE MICHAELOFF
1941 - 2020
ROBERT LEE MICHAELOFF, 79, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, peacefully at home. Born March 4, 1941 in Indianapolis, Ind., Bob was a son of the late Peter and Emma Lou Michaeloff. He completed his undergraduate studies at Purdue University before adding a Master's degree from Indiana University. Most of his career was spent as a self-employed commodities broker in Fort Wayne. Bob was most proud of his children. A true conversationalist and storyteller, Bob was comfortable in any situation and enjoyed meeting new people. He is survived by his children, Phil (Marisa), Peter (Popi), Andrea (Bryn) Jafri and Paul (Joelle); his sister, Patricia (Sarg) Magyar; 10 grandchildren; and a niece and nephew. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Memorials can be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
