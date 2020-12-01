ROBERT LEE SMITH, 86, of Coldwater, Mich., passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Laurels of Coldwater. Born April 17, 1934, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Raymond and Violet (Wearda) Smith. On Nov. 17, 1953, Robert married Judith A. Vachon in Fort Wayne; she preceded him in death on July 25, 2016. He had honorably served his country in the United States Army and had been employed at Aunt Millie's Bakery in Fort Wayne for 35 years until his retirement in 1996. Bob and Judy built their home on Long Lake in Coldwater and moved there permanently upon his retirement. He had attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Coldwater and had a passion for playing golf. Robert is survived by his brothers, Jack (Jan) Smith of Peoria, Ariz., and Terry Smith of Columbia City, Ind.; sisters-in-law, Mary Smith of Celina, Ohio and Connie Smith of Fort Wayne; and his loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judith, and three brothers Edward, Jerry, and Donald Smith. Cremation has taken place. No services will be held at this time. A burial of ashes will take place in Wilson Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Coldwater. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com