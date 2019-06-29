ROBERT LEE STANO

ROBERT LEE STANO, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Dillsboro, Ind., he was a son of the late Lee and Paulina Stano. He was a graduate of Dillsboro High School and the University of Cincinnati. He was employed by General Electric/Lockheed Martin as a Troubleshooter in Aircraft Control and retired after 33 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, gardening, reading and spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Stano; children, Vicky (Joe) Runion, Cheryl Stano, Duane Stano, Lori (Joe) Franke; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronald (Merilee) Stano, and Donald (Bonnie) Stano. A private family gathering in his memory will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 29, 2019
