ROBERT LEE "BOB" WROBLEWSKI SR.
ROBERT LEE "BOB" WROBLEWSKI SR., passed on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Chicago, he was the son of the late Harry Wrob -lewski and Pauline (Gene) Rearick. Bob owned and operated Wroblewski Service Company. He also worked at Proline Rentals, Max Shambaugh & Son, D&B Contractors, and Parkerson Electronics. He also built and managed Moeller Road Mobile Homes Park and Stonecrest Manor in Marion. Bob volunteered as a firefighter at Riverhaven Fire Department where he was an assistant fire chief and was a past member of the Fort Wayne Police Department Reserve. He also previously volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America and was a member of the Escapees R.V. Club. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kim (Thomas) Wroblewski; children, Robert Wroblewski Jr., Eugene Wroblewski, Jason (Carrie) Habisch, Laura Haneline, Christine (Kennon) Harrington, and Tiffani (Maxwell) Barker; sister, Elizabeth (James) Quaintance: six half-brothers and -sister; nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Joseph Gregor; siblings, Laura Biberstine, Jay Wroblewski, and James Wroblewski in October 2020. A private service for the family only is Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are to Hope for Animals, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
