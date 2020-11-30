ROBERT LEE "BOB" WROBLEWSKI SR., passed on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Chicago, he was the son of the late Harry Wrob -lewski and Pauline (Gene) Rearick. Bob owned and operated Wroblewski Service Company. He also worked at Proline Rentals, Max Shambaugh & Son, D&B Contractors, and Parkerson Electronics. He also built and managed Moeller Road Mobile Homes Park and Stonecrest Manor in Marion. Bob volunteered as a firefighter at Riverhaven Fire Department where he was an assistant fire chief and was a past member of the Fort Wayne Police Department Reserve. He also previously volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America and was a member of the Escapees R.V. Club. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kim (Thomas) Wroblewski; children, Robert Wroblewski Jr., Eugene Wroblewski, Jason (Carrie) Habisch, Laura Haneline, Christine (Kennon) Harrington, and Tiffani (Maxwell) Barker; sister, Elizabeth (James) Quaintance: six half-brothers and -sister; nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Joseph Gregor; siblings, Laura Biberstine, Jay Wroblewski, and James Wroblewski in October 2020. A private service for the family only is Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are to Hope for Animals, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com