ROBERT "BOB" LOUIS BERGER, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was born Oct. 1, 1942, in Elkhart, the son of the late Louis and Mary (Robbins) Berger. Bob Served in the United States Navy on the USS Randolph in Newfoundland for three years. He worked for Lincoln Financial, later retiring in 2003. He enjoyed collecting stamps, playing various instruments, especially the saxophone and piano, and reading. Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Alice Berger; children, Steve (Angi) and Julie Berger; grandsons, Sam and Marco Berger; and sister, Nancy Roth. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Spencer Smith. A Celebration of Life is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, (IN 46807). Memorial contributions may be made to the of Northeastern Indiana and Parkview Hospice. Condolences can be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019