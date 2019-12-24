ROBERT LOUIS DALER, 71, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Robert was the son of the late Louis Daler and Germaine and Bill Richardson. Robert graduated from North Side High School and earned his Bachelor's degree in Pharmacology from Purdue University. He worked for Eckrich and Pepsi Co. for many years prior to his retirement. Following his retirement he found a new passion, baking donuts. He worked for Marsh, and Walmart in the bakery. Robert loved history, especially British history and culture. He loved music, and had a love for animals. Surviving are his daughter, Ashley (Garrett) Musick; grandchildren, Ava, Carson and Easton; sister, Janet Richardson - Megles; and nephew, Joshua Meglas. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Renee Daler. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 24, 2019