ROBERT M. "BOB" GAUL, JR., 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was born Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Robert Marshall and Kathryn (Cook) Gaul, Sr. He graduated in 1970 from Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, Pa. He was a jack of all trades working in repair and maintenance at a number of different businesses before retiring. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, spending time with his cats, airplanes and trains, science fiction, and comic books. Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Donna Gaul; special nephew, Erik McClain of Stephens City, Va.; and five fur babies. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in passing by his former spouse, Valerie Gaul. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Allen County SPCA. Condolences may be left online at ww.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2019