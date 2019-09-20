Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT M. OSTMAN. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT M. OSTMAN, 96, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, "WB9NHC 73_GOOD BYE". Born Feb. 10, 1923, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Charles J. Ostman and Sarah H. (Pum phrey) Ostman. He retired as a technical writer for Magnavox on the Sonobuoy program. Robert attended Lutheran grade schools throughout Fort Wayne and graduated from Central High School in 1941. During his senior year he was hired by General Electric Co. and worked there until drafted into the military. He entered the Army on Dec. 30, 1942 and eventually was assigned to the 49th Engineer Combat Battalion. He was assigned to North Africa and later to England in preparation of the invasion of Europe. During the D-Day landings of June 6, 1944, his group was to land on Omaha Beach but their LCT 2468 took on water, the billage pumps burned out and their craft sank with 31 personnel, Robert being one of the 31. They were rescued by the U.S.S. Barton 2 and he went on to engage in numerous skirmishes across Europe. He did not muster out of the army until Dec. 6, 1945 with the rank of Technician Fourth Grade as the services of the engineers were needed to rebuild Europe after the war. The images of his war service haunted him in his last years as he saw and participated in tasks no young person should experience. He went on to meet a nurse, LaRue Gump, who was caring for his father in hospital and they married on May 17, 1947 and celebrated 59 years together until her death on Feb. 22, 2007. Together they had four children, Neal (Jan) Ostman, Wayne (Pam) Ostman and Jayne Miers who survive and an infant daughter, Roberta Ostman who was stillborn. Robert was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, the American Legion Post 330 and was a 32 Degree Mason at the Summit City Masonic Lodge 170. Possessing an inquisitive mind he studied religious subjects and authored and published a novel entitled 'Beloved Betrayer' and other works unpublished. He also was an artist with many sketches and drawings. Other survivors are six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Richard Ostman and Joy Derby. A memorial gathering is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.



