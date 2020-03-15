Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT M. WEIGAND. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Visitation 4:00 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 4916 Trier Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT M. WEIGAND, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020; the Good Lord called his humble servant home to begin eternal life beside his beloved wife, Sally. He was a selfless and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather as well as a fun-loving and adventuresome friend to many. A life-long resident of Fort Wayne, Bob was born May 10, 1930 to Joseph and Helen Weigand. From his parents Bob learned the value of hard work and a job "done right." Bob graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1948, and Xavier University in 1952. While in the 9th grade, Bob worked up the nerve to invite his CCHS classmate Sally Disser to a school dance. They went on to spend 61 wonderful years together after tying the knot at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in October 1954. Bob started working at Weigand Construction, a fourth-generation General Contractor and Construction Manager, in 1955. He continued his work in a leadership role as Vice-President of Weigand Construction from the years 1972-1985 and President/Owner from 1985-1993. He was proud to contribute to the construction of many landmark buildings for the Fort Wayne and surrounding communities (St. Charles Church, St. Judes Church, Bishop Dwenger High School, Original Carroll High School, PFW Theater, multiple projects for Don Halls' Restaurants, original Lutheran Heart Center, Sacred Heart Church, multiple projects for Huntington College, Bellmont High School, West Noble High School, Seyfert's Potato Chips, and Fort Wayne Neurology). Bob was a charter member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and he served the Parish in a variety of capacities for over 65 years. He served on the board of directors of the Building Contractors Association for 20 years from 1986-2006 and earned its "Summit Award" in 2004 to honor his contributions to the construction industry and his dedication to the community. In 2010, Bob and Sally were named recipients of the "Citizens of Two Worlds" award by the Bishop Dwenger community, honoring their tradition of service to others. Bob had an active philanthropic spirit and enjoyed supporting St. Charles School and Church, Bishop Dwenger, Vincent Village, Inc. and SCAN among many others. While his focus was mostly on his family, his work, and his religion, he enjoyed unique hobbies like hot air-ballooning, racing boats, competing in tennis tournaments, and fishing in the waters of northern Indiana, Michigan, Ontario, Florida, and the Pacific Northwest. "He leaves us all with a sense of tremendous loss, but he enriched us with many wonderful gifts and incredible memories of a life well-lived." Bob and Sally had six children, Joseph (Lana) of Fort Wayne, Ind., William of Seattle, Wash., Thomas (Jennifer) of Sarasota; Fla., John (Kathy) of Denver; Colo., Jean (Kevin) Morrisey of Woodbridge, Va., and Laurence (Monica) of Fort Wayne, Ind. Bob and Sally were blessed with 15 grandchildren including Sean (Rachael), Kelley, Kendall (Ben), Erin, Rob (Madeline), Tanner, Jack, Caroline, Julia, Ryan, Shane, Sidney, Stella, Gracie, and Matthew and a great-granddaughter, Cora. Bob is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Sue Libbing and Jo Barger, and many Weigand and Disser nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Memorial donations may be made to Vincent Village 2827 Holton Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46806). To sign the online guestbook visit



