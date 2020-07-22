ROBERT MICHAEL HALE, 71, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home. Born Sept. 9, 1948, in Terre Haute, Ind., he was the son of the late Paul and Patricia Hale. He worked in the tool and die industry for many years throughout the Fort Wayne area. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Jim) Goelz of Huntington and Jennifer Hershman of Fort Wayne; along with the rest of his loving family. A time of visiting and sharing is from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Wearing of masks is encouraged, but not required. Memorials be made in Robert's honor to the Allen County S.P.C.A. For complete details and to leave memories and expressions of sympathy for the Hale family, visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com