HALE, ROBERT MICHAEL: A time of visiting and sharing is from 2 to 5 p.m. today, July 24, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Wearing of masks is encouraged, but not required.



