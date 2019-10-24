ROBERT N. "BOB" COBB Jr.

ROBERT N. "BOB" COBB JR., 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Heritage Park. Born Jan. 11, 1932, in Bluffton, he was a son of the late Robert Sr. and Mary Cobb. Bob was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and was an Air Force Korean War veteran. He worked as a machinist at Hoosier Ajax and as a driver for Hertz. Bob was a member of American Legion Post 241 and a huge racing fan. He was a huge fan of Notre Dame football and IU basketball. Bob was a RC car and plane enthusiast and loved the time he spent being a ham radio operator. Surviving are his wife, Shirley Cobb; children, Larry (Susan) Cobb and Linda (Jack) Robbins, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, April Jennings, Staci Gebeles, Abigail Wilkerson, Amanda Leuschel, and Zachary Cobb; nine great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Cobb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by is brother, Charles "Bud" Cobb. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Cobb family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2019
