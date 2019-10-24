ROBERT N. "BOB" COBB JR., 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Heritage Park. Born Jan. 11, 1932, in Bluffton, he was a son of the late Robert Sr. and Mary Cobb. Bob was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and was an Air Force Korean War veteran. He worked as a machinist at Hoosier Ajax and as a driver for Hertz. Bob was a member of American Legion Post 241 and a huge racing fan. He was a huge fan of Notre Dame football and IU basketball. Bob was a RC car and plane enthusiast and loved the time he spent being a ham radio operator. Surviving are his wife, Shirley Cobb; children, Larry (Susan) Cobb and Linda (Jack) Robbins, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, April Jennings, Staci Gebeles, Abigail Wilkerson, Amanda Leuschel, and Zachary Cobb; nine great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Cobb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by is brother, Charles "Bud" Cobb. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Cobb family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2019