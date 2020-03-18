Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT OMAR WUTHRICH. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park 1140 Lake Ave Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT OMAR WUTHRICH, MD, 71, quietly closed the final chapter on his exceptional earthly life Sunday, March 15, 2020.The final days of his short battle with cancer were spent at his beloved home, surrounded and cared for by his loving family and in contact with his many friends and coworkers. Born Aug. 29, 1948 at Lutheran Hospital, he was the son of the late Omar Irvin and Doris (Chambers) Wuthrich and enjoyed a nurturing extended family where cousins became best friends.A 1966 graduate of North Side High School, Bob earned an Industrial Engineering with Distinction Degree from Purdue University in 1970.He was employed in the Management Program at General Electric in Fort Wayne until his induction to the U.S. Army and then transferred to the Air National Guard where he served several years.In 1973, Bob began employment as Development Director of Surgical Products at Zimmer in Warsaw, Ind., where he developed intense interest in medicine and returned to his education, graduating Indiana University School of Medicine in 1979.He attended the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program of Family Practice from 1979-1982, serving as Chief Resident in his final year.Dr. Wuthrich served as a Family Physician at Goshen Health Systems from 1982-1985.In 1985, he moved his family to Toledo, Ohio for two years where he attended the Medical College of Ohio Anesthesia Residency, again serving as Chief Resident.From 1987 to 1995, he worked as a partner at Associated Anesthesiologists serving all hospitals in Fort Wayne, Ind. In 1995, Bob and lifelong friend Dr. Richard Johnston developed interest in specialized anesthesia that led to a position and eventual partnership with Orthopaedics NorthEast.Their work together became a professional passion.Their partners treasured their expertise.Staff and patients adored their leadership and manner. Bob's interests outside medicine were broad, including sailing, coin collecting, rocketry, voracious reading, the Enneagram, gem collecting, Bethel study and most of all travel throughout the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean.He nurtured his spirit 30 years at Trinity English Lutheran Churchand served the community in retirement through various programs there.Love and admiration for Bob lives on in those left behind.He will be forever missed by his wife of 26 years, Jane Wuthrich.Bob's spirit and zest for life lives on in sons, Karl Kristopher of Fort Wayne and Rob Wuthrich of Nashville, Tenn.His memory will be treasured by stepsons, Jason (Nicole) Quandt, Derek (Mandy) Quandt, and Kevin (Kyle) Quandt; and six grandchildren, Emily, Noah, Karter, Caleb, Andrew and Dylan.He will be missed but never forgotten by his chosen brothers, Dr. Richard Johnston, Dr. Scott Miller, Dr. William Pond and Paul Saalfield.In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by cousin/lifelong friend, Tim Wuthrich; and his greatly-loved sister, Susan James who died in 2019. By personal request, Bob's cremated remains will rest in the Columbarium of Trinity English Lutheran Church where family and friends can comfortably visit.A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced following the 2020 Public Health Emergency.The family especially thanks Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home Care for superior guidance and care during his illness. Trinity English Lutheran Church and Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home Care will appreciate memorial donations. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue.



