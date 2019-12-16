ROBERT "ROBBY" P. BROTHERS, 25, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Seattle, Wash. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of Robert "Bob" and Kathy (Matthews) Brothers. He was a 2013 graduate of Canterbury High School. Robby earned his Bachelor's Degree in Geology in 2017 from Whitman College. Mass of Christian Burial is 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with calling from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. prior to Mass. Visitation also from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road. Memorial contributions may be made to Canterbury School Young Scientist Night in memory of Robby Brothers, canterburyschool.org/ supporting-canterbury/ tribute-gifts or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, afsp.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 16, 2019