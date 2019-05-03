ROBERT P. CONNELLY, 75, passed Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son to the late Richard and Vivian Connelly. Bob proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as a lineman from AEP. He is survived by his wife, Rita; son, Chris (Gina) Connelly; stepchildren, Steven, Fred (Tina) and Yvonne (Darryl) Geels; brothers, James (Pat) and Dennis Connelly; half brother, Jeff Elmer; and four grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling starting at 2 p.m. Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2019