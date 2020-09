ROBERT P. KNOPP, 57, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Indianapolis. Born in Fort Wayne on Jan. 13, 1963, he was the son of Leon and Elizabeth (Sabo) Knopp. Surviving are his sisters, Marta, Kathe, Azie, Ann, Margo, and Michele. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their children. Private family service and internment at Lindenwood Cemetery to be held at a later date.



