ROBERT P. LOCKWOOD, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home. Born in Yonkers, N.Y., he was a son of the late Albert Francis and Evelyn Lockwood. He graduated from Fairfield University in Connecticut with a Bachelor's in History. He married Cindy (Nowels) Lockwood on July 21, 1973; she survives. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and the Catholic Press Association. He began his career for Our Sunday Visitor as an editor and after 28 years he retired as president and publisher. He then moved to Arch Diocese of Pittsburg, Pa., and began a career as the communications director. Bob was an award winning Catholic journalist and author. Bob is survived by his children, Ryan Lockwood, Theresa (Benjamin) Ruppert, Liam, Ethan, and Jonah Ruppert; siblings, Albert Francis (Jane) Lockwood, Anthony (Mary) Lockwood, and Annamay (Joseph) Gambino; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Toby Lockwood. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25 or Catholic Charities. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



