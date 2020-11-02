ROBERT PAUL PARRISH, 90, of Ossian, passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Born on Jan. 29, 1930 in Paulding, Ohio, Bob was a son of the late Walter A. and Elizabeth (Aufrance) Parrish. Bob graduated from Paulding High School in 1947. He then went to work for the Fox Co., which soon sold out to Stokely. After the sellout Bob was sent to Tech School in Chicago, Ill. to become a closing machine service tech to maintain canning equipment. Upon completion of his Tech training, Bob joined the United States Air Force. After a year of training stateside he was sent to ETO in Germany, France, and Africa for three years. During this time he served as a Crew Chief on a B26. After his time in the military Bob came to Ossian to work for Bob Fox and later became a partner at Ossian Canning and Fox-Parrish Farms. In 1980, Bob worked as a Plant Manager for the Fremont Co. (Tomato Packing Plant) in Bluffton, Ind. After his retirement in 1990, he returned to serve as Vice President of Corporate Production. On July 22, 1955 Bob married Kathryn "Sue" Grimes. Bob was a member of the Ossian Presbyterian Church, serving in various capacities. He enjoyed woodworking, making gifts for his friends, and building coat racks and cubbies for the church daycare. Bob was an avid sportsman. He loved guns, hunting, and fishing, often traveling to Michigan and Canada to go fishing. He could often be seen sitting in his open garage waving and chatting with all who went by. He will be greatly missed. Bob is survived by his brother, Russell Parrish; and several nieces and nephews. Also preceding him in passing was his wife of 40 years, Kathryn "Sue"; and brother, Richard Parrish. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian (IN 46777), with visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m. Burial to follow service at Live Oak Cemetery in Paulding, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Ossian. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com