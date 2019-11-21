ROBERT "GENE" PHIPPS, 79, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Monticello, Ky., he was the son of the late Odie and Wilma Phipps. Gene worked as a teacher for 35 years, working 31 years with Fort Wayne Community Schools. He was a member of Blackhawk Ministries, and the Indiana Two Steppers and Mavericks later becoming a line dance instructor. Gene was also a member of the Retired Indiana Teacher's Association, American Vocational Association, Indiana Vocational Assosication, and most recently a member of the Tree Lakes Resort of Palmetto, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marie Phipps of Fort Wayne; children, Curt Phipps of Fort Wayne, Wayne (Tammy Jo) Phipps of Fishers, Ind., and Teresa (Greg) Bronkema of New Bremen, Ohio; eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Blackhawk Ministries, 7400 E. State Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to Blackhawk Ministries or the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 21, 2019