ROBERT "BOB" R. HAVERS JR., 68, passed on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. "He was a beloved son, brother and uncle." Born in Johnstown, Pa., he was a son of Robert and Ruby (Boring) Havers. He graduated from Johnstown Central Senior High School in 1969 and PENN State University with a Bachelor's degree in computer science in 1973. Bob worked for North American Van Lines, in Fort Wayne, before moving to California. He ultimately worked for Schwab Investments in San Francisco before being transferred to Phoenix Ariz. He retired as a Senior Systems Programmer in 2018. He loved spending time with his family and friends and being an alumni of Penn State University. Surviving are his parents, Robert and Ruby Havers of Fort Wayne; brothers, John (Carolyn) Havers of Pittsburg, Pa., and Paul (Carol) Havers of Fort Wayne; four nephews, two nieces, and seven great nephews and great nieces. Bob was adored and loved by his parents, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends he thought of as family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be determined. Please send memorials to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6606 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835.

