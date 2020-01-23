ROBERT R. STAFFORD, 84, of Fremont, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Majestic Nursing Home in New Haven, Ind. He was born Sept. 20, 1935, in Minerva, Ohio, a son of Laurance O. and Audrey M. (Inboden) Stafford. He graduated from Woodburn High School in 1953, and received his Bachelor's degree and Master's degree from Indiana University. He married Shirley R. Kees on Aug. 15, 1958. Robert was an elementary teacher from 1963 to 1992 when he retired. He was a U.S. Army veteran and life member of the George Anspaugh Post 7205 of Angola, the Orland American Legion Post 423, AMVETS and the 40 et 8 of Fort Wayne. He was also a member of the Angola Elks Lodge and the Waynedale Masonic Lodge. He was also a past "Mayor of Lake James". Surviving is his wife, Shirley R. Stafford of Fremont; and brother, Wayne (Nenet) Stafford of Fort Wayne; He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Mary. Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind., with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Military Honors will be by the Angola American Legion Post 31 and the United States Army. Memorials may be made to the George Anspaugh Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne Street, Angola, IN, 46703. Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com. Local Arrangements handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 23, 2020