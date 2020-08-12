1/1
ROBERT RAY LUDE Sr.
ROBERT RAY LUDE SR., 61, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Robert was the son of Theodore and Marcille Lude who survive. After Robert attended Elmhurst High School he moved out west to Washington to pursue a pilot's license, a lifelong passion, which led to jobs at Boeing Corporation and other companies in the aviation industry. For a time he piloted small engine aircraft for tour groups flying over the Grand Canyon. Most recently he was a quality control inspector and supervisor of airframe parts for Boeing affiliate AAR in Indianapolis. In addition to flying, Robert was passionate about his family and friends. He was a gifted storyteller, and enjoyed sharing memories that he could recall in meticulous detail. He loved the Pacific Northwest and frequently took his family hiking and camping in the mountains. Surviving are his children, Robert J. Lude and Nicholas Lude; granddaughter, Ava Lude; siblings, Cynthia Lude, Joe (Lisa) Brooks, Jill (Rick) Sonner, Pam (Tony) Dean, Jeff (Kim) Brooks, Katrina Contreras, Clifford Lude, and Amy Mullins; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 4 p.m. until the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
AUG
13
Memorial service
07:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
