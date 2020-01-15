ROBERT "BOB" RICHARD, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Robert was born Dec. 9, 1938, a son of the late Robert Richard and Vera Meagher. Bob graduated from North Side High School and later attended Purdue of Fort Wayne. He was an avid outdoorsman, from camping to hiking, most of all fishing. He loved to be on the water and play cards. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Barbara Richard; daughters, Susan and Becky Richard; son, Bob Richard; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Corine, Kathleen, Joyce, Darlene and Alan. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Earl Meagher; and brother, John Richard. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Aging and In Home Services of Fort Wayne. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com for the Richard family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020