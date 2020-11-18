ROBERT RICHARD SEIDEL, 44, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Stephan Seidel and Teresa (Richard) Page, who survives in Titusville, Fla. He is also survived by his wife, Doris Seidel of Fort Wayne; children, Kerrigan Seidel and Kyle Seidel, both of Roanoke, Ind.; siblings, Michael (Dave) Reinhart of Fort Wayne, Jody (Joe) DeFord of Fort Wayne, and Stephanie (Anthony) Crutcher of Ruskin, Fla.; several aunts and uncles; three nephews; many cousins; and former partner, Cindy Clark of Roanoke, Ind. Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a private gathering with burial at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com