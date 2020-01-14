ROBERT "BOB" SCHURG, 76, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Everette and Garnet (Shane brook) Schurg. He was a 1961 graduate of Woodlan High School and retired from BF Goodrich in 2007 after 45 years. An avid golfer, he enjoyed his Lake Hamilton home, boating, working in his yard, and his Woodburn home. He will be remembered as a friend to many and having a life well lived. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Darlene (Newport) Schurg; daughters, Shari (Kurt) Zollner and Sheila Fuzy; step-sons, Donald (Jennifer) Lambert, Cody Lambert and Jason Lambert; siblings, Everette Schurg, Jerry (Shirley) Schurg and Faye Knipstein; and eight grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, JoAnn Schurg. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior. Pastor Jim Platner officiating. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 14, 2020